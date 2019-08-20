

Sean Davidson, CTV Toronto





A former school tutor is facing additional charges after police allege he sexually assaulted multiple girls at a Scarborough school.

Christopher Morrison, who was employed as a tutor at the Academy of New Echo Education, is facing new charges for allegedly assaulting two students between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2019.

The 44-year-old has been charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault.

He is already facing sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two other students between March 2018 and March 2019.

Morrison had been employed at the school, which was formerly known as the Canada Creative Education Centre, since 2014.

He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 30.