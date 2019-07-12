

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A former elementary teacher has been charged with the historic sexual assault of a Grade 5 student in the 1970s at an Oshawa school.

Douglas Brooks, from Bowmanville, was arrested Friday morning after allegations of sexual assault were made by the former student.

Police said the alleged assault happened between 1996 and 1997 at Dr. C.F. Cannon Public School.

Brooks, 74, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He has been released on bail with a promise to appear in court at a late date.

Police said details of Brooks’ arrest have been made public to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5324.