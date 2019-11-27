TORONTO -- Five men, including the former president, vice president and chief administration officer of the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA), have been found not guilty of fraud after being accused of using their “high ranking positions” to direct people to a travel agency they own.

Last month, Crown Prosecutor David Friesen told the jury that in 2014, the five men bought a travel agency called First Response Travel Group and allegedly directed all member travel to that business.

Friesen said that this was done without the knowledge of the OPPA board.

"All five worked together to hide the truth of what they were doing,” he said.

The Crown also alleged that former police officer turned defence lawyer Andrew McKay set up a consulting company that was paid $5,000 a month by the police association. The money, Friesen said, helped the OPPA executives pay for their shares in the travel agency.

Karl Walsh, James Christie and Martin Bain, Andrew McKay and Francis Chantiam were all charged with fraud over $5,000.

On Wednesday, a jury found them not guilty of the allegations.