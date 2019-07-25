

The Canadian Press





Ontario Premier Doug Ford says former provincial health minister David Caplan has died.

In a tweet this morning, Ford offered condolences to the Liberal politician's family and friends, and thanked him for his service to the province.

Caplan represented the Toronto riding of Don Valley East.

He was first elected in 1997 and served until 2011, when he and several other prominent Liberals chose not to run for re-election.

He was forced out as health minister in 2009 over the eHealth scandal in which millions of dollars went to consultants with government ties, and over expense account abuses.

Many felt Caplan had been treated unfairly, particularly since most of the abuses at the agency took place under his predecessor.

I’m sad to learn that David Caplan passed away. Too young. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. I’m grateful to David for his years of service to our province and his community. #Onpoli — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 25, 2019 I am very saddened to learn of the death of David Caplan. I served with him in the legislature & while he was an energetic partisan, he served with diligence & determination. On behalf of City Council & the people of Toronto, I extend my sincere condolences to the Caplan family. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 25, 2019

I am shocked and saddened to learn of David Caplan’s death. He was a friend and a colleague. Love and condolences to David’s family. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) July 25, 2019

Sad to hear about David Caplan's passing -- far too young. My condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) July 25, 2019

More to come.