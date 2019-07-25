Former Ontario health minister David Caplan dies
Ontario Health Minister David Caplan responds to media questions on listeriosis as provincial counterparts looks on at t news conference Thursday, Sept.4, 2008 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:18AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says former provincial health minister David Caplan has died.
In a tweet this morning, Ford offered condolences to the Liberal politician's family and friends, and thanked him for his service to the province.
Caplan represented the Toronto riding of Don Valley East.
He was first elected in 1997 and served until 2011, when he and several other prominent Liberals chose not to run for re-election.
He was forced out as health minister in 2009 over the eHealth scandal in which millions of dollars went to consultants with government ties, and over expense account abuses.
Many felt Caplan had been treated unfairly, particularly since most of the abuses at the agency took place under his predecessor.
