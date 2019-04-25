

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they've charged a local wrestling coach with two counts of sexual assault and believe there may be more victims.

They say a woman came forward to report the incidents that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2014.

Police say the woman met Robert Betz at McMaster University where he served as an assistant wrestling coach.

They believe there are other victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

McMaster University says Betz, 47, has not had any role with the school since leaving in 2016.

A school spokesman says the university has begun a third-party investigation.