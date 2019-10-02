

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The former mayor of Vaughan has been charged in connection with an investigation into allegations of municipal corruption.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that an investigation began in April 2015 after they received a request for assistance from York Regional Police.

“The request was in relation to a referral from the Integrity Commissioner for the City of Vaughan and a complaint from a private citizen involving allegations of corruption by a then-municipal councilor,” the OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday night.

As a result of the investigation, 71-year-old Michael Di Biase, of Woodridge, has been charged with breach of trust and municipal corruption.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

No further details have been released regarding the allegations.

“The OPP will not comment further in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and any ensuing court processes,” the release said.

Di Biase was elected mayor of Vaughan in 2003. After losing his position in the following election, he returned to city hall as a regional councillor in 2010.

He resigned from his position as councillor and deputy mayor in May 2017 amid an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.