Former Japan youth international Aoi Kizaki becomes fifth player on AFC Toronto squad

Former Japan youth international Aoi Kizaki is the latest soccer talent to join AFC Toronto of the new Northern Super League.

Kizaki, 26, is the club's fifth signing, joining Canadians Cloey Uddenberg, Jade Kovacevic and Leah Pais and American Croix Soto.

The former Japanese under-19 and under-20 international can play both in the backline and midfield.

Since marking her professional debut with Urawa Reds in 2016, Kizaki has made more than 100 appearances in the Japanese Women's Empowerment Professional Football League (WE League) with subsequent stints with Elfen Saitama, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, and most recently Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

The six-team NSL is set to kick off in April, with franchises in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax, along with Toronto.

Toronto coach Marko Milanovic calls Kizaki a quintessential Japanese player. "Technically and tactically very proficient. Very very comfortable on the ball. Very disciplined," he said in an interview.

While Kizaki has played left back at youth level for Japan, Milanovic expects to deploy her as a holding midfielder. She can also play on the midfield flank or at centre back.

"Joining AFC Toronto is an incredible opportunity to grow as a player and embrace a new style of soccer, new culture and a new professional environment," Kizaki, whose name is pronounced Ow-ee Key-za-Kee, said in a statement. "I’m excited to bring my skills and passion to the club, contribute to its success, and inspire the next generation of players."

Milanovic said Kizaki will have to adjust to the physicality and pace of the North American game.

"But once she gets used to that side of the game, we think she could be very, very effective."

The coach said Kizaki was recommended while he and sporting director Billy Wilson were scouting the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in September in Colombia where they talked to Japanese coaches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024