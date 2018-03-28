

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A former Georgetown music teacher has been charged with sexual assault following decades-old complaints from two ex-students.

According to a statement by Halton Police released Wednesday, the alleged incidents occurred in the 1980’s and 1990s when the suspect was a singing and music instructor. Police say the suspect offered private lessons either in his home in Georgetown or in the home of the student.

Police say that two victims have come forward. The first complaint was received on March 18 and during the course of the investigation, a second alleged victim came forward.

Both complainants are former students who were between the ages of 12 and 15 when the alleged assaults occurred.

A suspect identified as 73-year-old Arthur “Dale” Wood, of Markdale, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Wednesday.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Joe Barr at 905-465-8969 or Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965.