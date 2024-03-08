Former educational assistant who was employed at 4 schools arrested in child exploitation investigation

An male adult who was employed as an educational assistant at four schools in the Halton region has been arrested and charged with numerous internet child exploitation charges.

Halton Regional Police say that the alleged, a 42-year-old man, was arrested and charged on March 7 in relation to an internet child exploitation investigation. Police say that he was employed by P.L. Robertson, Munns, Emily Carr and Viola Desmond public schools between the years of 2014 and 2019.

In addition, police say that he taught private piano lessons to children in their homes around 2015 and had established Pitch Perfect Piano Service. It is unclear whether he offered music lessons through that company.

He has been identified as Cameron Ivens of Milton, Ont. Ivens has been charged with numerous counts, including sexual assault, making child pornography, voyeurism, possession of child pornography, and exposure to person under 16 years and more.

Police have issued a photo of the accused, and say that investigators believe that there may be additional victims.

Police are asking that victims, or anyone with information, contact D/Cst. Stephane Verreault at 905-825-4747 ext. 8986 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.