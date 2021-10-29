TORONTO -- Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to appear in court today to face sexual assault charges, his lawyer says.

Lawyer Jay Prober said that police escorted Nygard when he boarded a flight from Winnipeg to Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

On Oct. 1, Toronto police announced that they were charging Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

That same day, he agreed to be extradited to the United States to face one charge of sex trafficking.

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act.

Authorities in New York accuse him of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

He is expected to make a virtual appearance in a Toronto court at 10 a.m. Friday.

- With files from The Canadian Press