

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police investigators have revived their search for evidence at a Leaside property linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Since his arrest on Jan. 18, much of the investigation has centered on a Mallory Crescent home where the dismembered remains of seven men were found in large planters.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said cadaver dogs were recently brought back to the home where they identified new places of interest. The home had previously been turned back over to its owners after a lengthy search.

“Dogs indicated on a number of different places on the property and that’s what led to today’s excavation,” she told CP24 via phone on Wednesday.

The search will be conducted in collaboration with the Centre of Forensic Sciences, according to a Toronto police release.

Gray said it’s too early to tell whether more remains will be found on the property.

“We started the excavation today and officers expect to be there over the next few weeks,” she said. “When that excavation is complete, our investigators will update with as to what, if anything, was found on this property.”

A total of 20 planters were seized from the Mallory Crescent home.

An exhaustive search of McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment allegedly yielded more than 1,800 pieces of evidence and more than 18,000 photographs taken by investigators of the unit and its contents. The search was deemed complete in May.

Police later examined 100 other properties scattered across the Greater Toronto Area related to McArthur’s landscaping business but no new evidence was found.

“We’ll let the officers do their work over the next few weeks and when there is information to share we will look to provide an update,” Gray said.

McArthur was first charged in connection with the deaths of two men who went missing from Toronto’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood, known as the Gay Village, in 2017.

To date, McArthur has been charged in the deaths of eight men – Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Police believe many of the men had ties to the LGBTQ community.

McArthur is due back in court on July 23.