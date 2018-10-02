

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising to scrap labour reform legislation passed by the previous Liberal government that raised the province's minimum wage and introduced a range of other worker protections.

Ford's Progressive Conservatives said last week that they would halt a planned increase to minimum wage set to kick in next year and said the rest of the legislation, known as Bill 148, was being reviewed.

The premier said in the legislature today that he plans to eliminate the bill which, among other things, mandates equal pay for part-time and temporary workers doing the same job as full-time employees.

The law also requires employees to be paid for three hours if their shift is cancelled within 48 hours of its start, and expands personal emergency leave to 10 days per year, two of them paid.

When asked about Ford's comments, Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson says the law is still under review by the government but called the bill "a real concern."

The legislation was passed by the Liberals in November last year.