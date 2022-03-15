Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.

Trudeau and Ford will also be joined by Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at the Honda Canada Manufacturing in Alliston, Ont.

You can watch the announcement live on CTVNewsToronto.ca or on the CTV News App.

In 2020, Ford and Trudeau made joint announcement at a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oakville, Ont.

Trudeau and Ford said at the time they would each chip in $295 million to support the mass production of electric vehicles and batteries at Ford Motor Co.