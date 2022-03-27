Ford, Tory to break ground on new Ontario Line on Sunday
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon after breaking ground on the new Ontario Line.
Ford will be joined by municipal, provincial, and federal representatives, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, and federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra.
Ford is expected to speak to reporters at around 1 p.m.
- Watch the news conference live at 1 p.m. on the CTV News app or at CTVNewsToronto.ca
The 16-kilometre, 15-stop subway line is expected to run from Exhibition Place, through the downtown core, and finally to the Ontario Science Centre.
Metrolinx says the capital costs associated with the project are $10.9 billion and the new transit line is projected to be operational by 2030.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP against Canada increasing defence spending to hit 'arbitrary' NATO target
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus would be against the federal government moving to increase its defence spending to hit NATO's target of two per cent of GDP, calling the request from the international military alliance 'arbitrary.'
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Ford, Tory to break ground on new Ontario Line on Sunday
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon after breaking ground on the new Ontario Line.
Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash
The second 'black box' from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board.
Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invasion, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE | Quebec to provide COVID-19 update Sunday at 11 a.m.
Quebec’s acting public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, is holding a press conference Sunday to provide an update on COVID-19.
-
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
-
Mohawk community in Quebec votes in favour of exhumation of allegedly abusive priest
The Mohawk community of Kahnawake voted this weekend to move the remains of a priest facing sexual abuse allegations.
London
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
-
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region group joins many across Canada calling for end to war in Yemen
A group in Waterloo Region was one of many across Canada on Saturday calling for an end to the war in Yemen on its seven-year anniversary.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Waterloo Region's police chief, local hospital presidents crack Ontario Sunshine List
A few notable figures in Waterloo Region have made it onto Ontario's annual Sunshine List.
Northern Ontario
-
Long Lake home destroyed by fire in Sudbury
A residential home on Long Lake Road in Sudbury has been completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon
-
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Ottawa
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this spring.
-
Winter isn’t done with us yet
An overnight snowfall left Ottawa covered in a thin, white blanket Sunday morning, a reminder that while spring is technically here, winter isn’t done with us just yet.
Windsor
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
-
Neighbors of new Chatham emergency shelter site say council approved relocation ‘without input’ from community
Dozens of people living in Chatham say they are not happy with how councillors came to a decision to move an emergency homeless shelter into their neighbourhood
Barrie
-
Group braving waters of Kempenfelt day for 100-day Youth Haven fundraiser
While many are eagerly awaiting summer to once again take a dip in the waters of Kempenfelt Bay, a few brave souls are already shoulder-deep as they bring in funds for a good cause.
-
Bradford school set to host OFSAA tournament in June
Planning has begun for Bradford West Gwillimbury as one of the local schools prepares to host a significant province-wide high school soccer championship.
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
-
RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer
As the inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting prepares to resume hearings Monday, an officer's blunt comments have raised questions about RCMP staffing shortfalls in Nova Scotia and drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families.
Calgary
-
2 arrests, dozens of tickets issued as 'Freedom' protests continued despite court injunction
A temporary court injunction invoked by police did not stop a couple thousand Calgarians from making their voices heard Saturday as freedom protesters continued their fight against remaining COVID-19 mandates.
-
Alberta sets sights on cryptocurrency 'Wild West,' aims to attract maverick companies
Cryptocurrency has been described by some observers as a “Wild West,” so it's no surprise that of all Canadian provinces, Alberta is the one that has set its sights on becoming a North American hub for the maverick industry.
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Earth Hour highlights Manitoba’s green future
As the fifteenth annual Earth Hour keeps energy usage top of mind, a new report suggests Manitoba's green future is obtainable with a lot of work.
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
-
Low German take on Wordle craze puts Mennonite culture in the spotlight
A game with a name that combines Low German language and a popular online pastime is putting Manitoba Mennonite culture into the spotlight.
Vancouver
-
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
-
2 dead following violent 24 hours in Metro Vancouver
It's been an incredibly violent 24 hours in the Lower Mainland. Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths, and two more men are in hospital, following two separate shootings.
-
Gastown clean-up attracts crowd in advance of expected tourism turnaround in B.C.
A crowd of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help clean up a historic Vancouver neighbourhood hard-hit by the tourism downturn in the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monument
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will being the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Her case has just gone cold': Family and friends host vigil for Edmonton woman missing since July
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for an Edmonton woman who's been missing since July.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.