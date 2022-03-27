Ford, Tory to break ground on new Ontario Line on Sunday

Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon after breaking ground on the new Ontario Line.

Ford will be joined by municipal, provincial, and federal representatives, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, and federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra.

Ford is expected to speak to reporters at around 1 p.m.

The 16-kilometre, 15-stop subway line is expected to run from Exhibition Place, through the downtown core, and finally to the Ontario Science Centre.

Metrolinx says the capital costs associated with the project are $10.9 billion and the new transit line is projected to be operational by 2030.