Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory will attend the kick-off of the 140th Canadian National Exhibition this morning.

Today is opening day for the annual fair and festivities get underway at 10 a.m. with a procession of the Toronto Police Mounted Unit and The Band of the Royal Regiment of Canada.

Highlights at this year’s events include the debut of The Zipper, which has undergone a “makeover” this year. Culinary highlights include chocolate-banana steak eclairs, s’more fried chicken sandwiches, and pickle ice cream.

Admission to the grounds today is $10 at the gate.

Those attending the event this year will have to walk through the picket line of striking technical and staging experts, who were locked out of Exhibition Place in July.

The president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 58 said striking staff were asked by Exhibition Place to suspend picketing until after the CNE, a request he says the union refused.

Exhibition Place previously said a contingency plan is in place and it will be business as usual for the CNE this year.

