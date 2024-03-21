Ford to make announcement in Richmond Hill
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area this morning.
Ford is expected to be joined by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma for an announcement in Richmond Hill.
Ford's office to not say in its release exactly what the announcement pertains to.
The announcement is set to get underway at 9 a.m.
Toronto Top Stories
Watch live
Watch live Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Richmond Hill
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wave of snowstorms expected in parts of Canada ahead of first weekend of spring
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
Ottawa woman completes 40,000-piece Disney puzzle, among the largest in the world
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
More Canadians have poor mental health. The economy is partly to blame, survey says
The double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stressors is taking a toll on the mental health of Canadian adults, according to new data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information on Thursday.
The bright side of divorce, according to experts
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
Kentucky parents charged with attempting to sell newborn twin girls
An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.
'Stay the hell away from our kids': Feds propose new restrictions on nicotine pouches
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Russia fires 31 missiles at Kyiv in the first attack in weeks but Ukraine intercepts them all
Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defences shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
Police calling on federal government to consider car theft a 'national crisis'
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Montreal
Women terrified as man convicted of domestic violence released
At least six women say they are terrified after the man they accused of domestic violence was scheduled to be released from jail on Wednesday.
Why are syphilis cases rising in Montreal? Dr. Christopher Labos explains
Montreal Public Health has reported a spike in cases of syphilis despite the disease being relatively easy to prevent. Dr. Christopher Labos explains why the disease is rising after declining in the 20th century.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Councillor wants Ottawa to explore paid parking on street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
OC Transpo withholds $15 million in payments due to LRT disruptions in 2023, report shows
OC Transpo withheld $15.1 million in payments to Rideau Transit Maintenance in 2023 due to maintenance issues and extended shutdowns on the Confederation Line.
Northern Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Labour can't force employers to pay worker wages, but why?
CTV News spoke to employment lawyer to find out why Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has limited tools to force businesses to pay outstanding wage claims, even though they’re the ones tasked with investigating.
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region is under a weather warning. Here’s how much snow we could get
It might officially be spring, but it doesn’t feel like it in Waterloo Region.
New report to update overdose numbers and impact of opioids in Waterloo Region
A new study is underway to collect data on the severity of the opioid crisis in Waterloo Region.
London
Canadian woman headed for London identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to London, Ont. to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
-
OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more
Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.
-
'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place
Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.
Windsor
Code grey rescinded at HDGH
Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has rescinded the code grey that was declared on October 23, 2023, following a cyberattack.
-
Local photographer’s image of the Ambassador Bridge goes viral
A Windsor photographer’s image of the Ambassador Bridge has grabbed a lot of praise online.
Fourth teen arrested for attack on teen with autism
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a fourth teenager alleged to have been involved in a brutal group attack on a teen who has autism.
Barrie
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
The City of Barrie will have a new curbside collection contractor starting May 1, which means changes. Here's what residents and business owners need to know.
Former Simcoe County doctor stripped of medical licence after sexual abuse ruling
After being found guilty of sexual abuse involving patients and a nurse, the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has ruled that former Angus and Wasaga Beach family physician James McInnis will lose his licence to practice medicine.
Winnipeg
Pumps run dry at some Winnipeg gas stations amid pipeline shutdown
The pumps were running dry at a couple of independently owned Winnipeg gas stations amid the shutdown of a major pipeline, but retailers say more fuel is on the way.
-
Mitzi's Restaurant in Winnipeg serves its last famous chicken fingers
The days of serving chicken fingers, honey dill sauce, and Chinese food with a smile will soon be coming to a close for the downtown Winnipeg staple, Mitzi’s Restaurant.
-
Parents charged after infant dies from exposure to fentanyl, methamphetamine: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
Atlantic
Spring snow brings possible slippery start to parts of the Maritimes Thursday
Spring snow is on its way for parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
N.B. firefighters threaten mass resignation over dispute with municipality
Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.
-
N.S. teachers union to vote on strike next month
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) will vote a possible strike next month.
N.L.
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
Edmonton
'Incompetence and dishonesty': Notley calls out 2 ministers after patient discharged to motel
The Alberta NDP is asking the UCP government for accountability after a 62-year-old partially paralyzed man was taken to a motel when he was discharged from hospital.
-
Ukrainian newcomer waiting for surgery after being struck by hit-and-run driver
A woman who was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday while walking her daughter to school is a Ukrainian newcomer, the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers has confirmed.
-
NEW Anti-Black and homophobic hate crimes increased significantly post-pandemic, StatCan reports
The number of hate crimes based on race and sexuality increased significantly in 2022, according to the latest report on hate crimes by Statistics Canada. Advocates for Black and LGBTQ2S+ communities aren't surprised.
Calgary
'Lost confidence in this prime minister': Alberta backs conservative effort to cut carbon tax
The federal conservatives intend to force a vote of non-confidence in the prime minister as the party seeks to force a "carbon tax election."
-
Man killed in 30-hour Calgary standoff had long criminal history: documents
We're learning more about the man at the centre of a 30-hour standoff with Calgary police.
-
Regina
Sask. budget promotes record spending with $273M projected deficit
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
-
Sask. unveils $3.3B education budget as thousands of teachers picket near legislature
As the Government of Saskatchewan announced its election year education budget in the assembly – thousands of teachers voiced their disapproval in front of the province's legislature.
-
'A lot of eyes are on you': Riders prepare for CFL Combine
Preparations are underway for this year’s Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine taking place in Winnipeg, M.B.
Saskatoon
Province moving forward with new approach to mental health, addictions with $574 million budget
The province is revealing more of its new plan to address homelessness and addictions with $574 million dollars, and $34 million in new funding included in the provincial budget.
-
Vancouver
Owners of dog attacked by pit bull in downtown Vancouver frustrated by city's response
On Sunday, Sheila Woodley's husband Mark was walking their dog on Robson Street near Denman Street when it was suddenly attacked by a pit bull in front of the Times Square Hotel.
-
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Specialist for children with clubfoot leaving Metro Vancouver clinic
A Metro Vancouver mother is calling on Fraser Health to make sure her toddler gets the treatment he desperately needs, following an announcement his specialist will be leaving.
-
Wildfire worries already putting damper on B.C. tourism industry
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
Vancouver Island
Saanich police cleared of wrongdoing after man shot by officer, bitten by police dog
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared two Saanich police officers of wrongdoing after one officer shot an armed man and the other turned his police dog on him during a traffic stop last year.
-
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.