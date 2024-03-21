TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ford to make announcement in Richmond Hill

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a housing announcement in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a housing announcement in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area this morning.

    Ford is expected to be joined by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma for an announcement in Richmond Hill.

    Ford's office to not say in its release exactly what the announcement pertains to.

    The announcement is set to get underway at 9 a.m.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News