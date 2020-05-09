Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park today amid a recent loosening of some restrictions that were put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement, which is scheduled for 1 p.m., comes as hardware stores across the province reopen.

On Monday other retail stores will also be allowed to reopen but only for curbside pickup at this time.

“Believe me, my friends, there’s a light at the end of this dark tunnel,” Ford told reporters on Friday while conceding that some “dark days” remain ahead.

Ford will be joined by Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek and Minister of Health Christine Elliott for today’s announcement.