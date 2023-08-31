Ford to make announcement amid calls for housing minister’s resignation

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Etobicoke on Thursday, the day after a scathing report from Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner found his housing minister broke ethics rules.

A new report released by commissioner J. David Wake on Wednesday found Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethic rules while the government carved up the Greenbelt for development.

The report’s findings revealed Clark violated two sections of the Members’ Integrity Act by “failing to oversee the process” of Greenbelt land selected for development, which led to furthering “the private interests of certain developers.”

In response to calls for Clark to resign, Ford stood by the minister on Wednesday, saying he would continue working for his office to deliver on housing goals.

“We’ve acknowledged areas where we need to improve; the Integrity Commissioner reiterated that today, and we’ll continue to work to strengthen the process moving forward,” the Premier’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

A senior source close to the premier told CTV News that Ford is fighting to keep Clark, but staff argue his resignation may be the only way to stop the bleeding from the Greenbelt report.

The premier will make his Thursday announcement with Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

