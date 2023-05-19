Ford to hold news conference in St. Catharines, Ont.

Premier Doug Ford is set to provide remarks in St. Catharines, Ont. Friday morning.

Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, to provide remarks and hold a media availability.

The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.