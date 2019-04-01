NDP leader Andrea Horwath said Premier Doug Ford should consider his own family struggles with drugs when designing overdose prevention policy.

Horwath's comments came as the provincial government announced only 15 overdose prevention sites in Ontario would be funded, leading to fears of more opioid-related deaths.

"For this premier, particularly, who we know had a family member that had serious drug addiction problems, to turn his back on all those families who are worried about their loved ones... is horrifying," Horwath told reporters at Queen's Park.

Horwath was referring to Doug Ford's younger brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, whose public struggle with alcohol led to several visits to rehab facilities during his time in office.

Rob Ford, who admitted to smoking crack cocaine while he was mayor, denied ever being addicted to any substance.

During a news conference on Monday, the premier said his focus is helping those with addiction issues gain access to "wrap around" care as well as rehabilitation.

"I'm passionate about helping people that have an addiction," Doug Ford said. "I don't want these people dying."

The premier suggested, however, that his views on the number of overdose prevention sites were formed after speaking with the Cabbagetown Residents Association, who he said complained about the number of sites concentrated in the neighborhood.

"Help them, but not in my backyard," Doug Ford said he was told. "That's the reality of things."

While the Premier's Office declined to comment on Horwath's comments, Doug Ford’s thoughts on his brother's substance abuse battle was captured in his book "Ford Nation: Two Brothers, One vision."

In the book, Doug Ford said his brother’s biggest demon was alcohol, something it took his brother a long time to admit.

“Unless you’ve faced this addiction problem in your family, unless you hit almost rock-bottom, that’s when you go get help,” Doug Ford said in the book.