

Allison Jones and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's provincial police need new leadership to fix systemic problems within their ranks and the province is committed to bringing about that change, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday after a close friend of his announced he'd no longer take the top job at the force.

Ford thanked Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner for putting his name forward for role of the OPP commissioner, and chided the Opposition for what he said were personal attacks on the veteran officer since his appointment was announced in November.

"Our objective has been new leadership up at the OPP to fix the systemic problems that we're hearing non-stop from the front-line OPP officers," Ford said, without detailing what those issues were.

"We need a new vision for the OPP. One that puts the front-line officers and the safety of the people of Ontario above everything else. Bringing about this change at OPP will require new leadership."

Taverner said late Wednesday that he would no longer take the commissioner job given the controversy surrounding his appointment, which has included accusations of political interference.

The 72-year-old initially did not meet the criteria listed for the commissioner position and the government has admitted it lowered the requirements to attract a wider range of candidates. His installation into the post had been hold as the province's integrity commissioner probed his hiring.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath pressed Ford to hold a public inquiry into Taverner's appointment, saying the veteran officer's decision to withdraw from the job doesn't change things.

"It does not undo the premier's role in this whole scandal," she said. "The need to clear the air and address some of the serious concerns about political interference is as great as it ever was."

Meanwhile, the lawyer for a high-ranking provincial police officer who was fired after speaking out about the commissioner appointment said his client felt vindicated in light of Taverner's withdrawal.

Former Ontario Provincial Police deputy commissioner Brad Blair, who was also a candidate for the top job, has asked the courts to force the provincial ombudsman to investigate the hiring.

He was fired this week but the government denies there was any political involvement, saying the public service made the decision because Blair released confidential OPP information through his court filings.

Blair has alleged his termination was an attempt to muzzle him. His lawyer, Julian Falconer, says the firing was "legally suspect."

"Mr. Blair contests the legal validity of the termination of his employment as a sworn police officer of the OPP and he will seek full accountability and compensation for the actions leading to this termination," Falconer said in a statement Thursday.

Blair's efforts have come with significant personal costs, Falconer said.

"Last night's news vindicates Brad Blair's unwavering resolve to protect the OPP from political interference," the lawyer wrote. "It is sad in the extreme that the destruction of a good man's career is the price to be paid for exposing political cronyism and abuse of power."

Blair has also threatened to sue Ford, alleging the premier damaged his reputation when he said Blair violated the Police Services Act by speaking out against Taverner's hiring. A Ford spokesman has denied that the premier's statements were a reprisal against Blair.