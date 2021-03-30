TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier for the announcement in Toronto.

The update comes a day after several provinces in Canada halted administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people under the age of 55 in response to new recommendations from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The advisory committee recommended pausing administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under the age of 55, pending further investigation on reported cases of vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT), a rare blood clotting disorder, in Europe.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford said he wouldn’t flinch in following other provinces in halting the administration of AstraZeneca to people under the age of 55 in Ontario.

“I won't hesitate to cancel that in half a heart beat, if it's going to put anyone in harm,” Ford said during a news conference in Niagara Falls on Monday.

-- With files from CTV News' Ben Cousins