

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Doug Ford, the new leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, is holding a meeting with Christine Elliott a day after a chaotic leadership convention that ended with Elliott challenging Ford’s win.

It’s not yet clear what the two are discussing.

Ford, a former city councilor and older brother of late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, was declared the winner at Saturday’s convention in Markham after a seven-and-a-half hour delay.

Elliott placed a close second, coming in 153 points behind Ford on the final ballot.

Elliott, who said she received the popular vote as well as the majority of the ridings, is contesting the results and in a statement released early Sunday morning, said there were "serious irregularities" with the voting process that need to be investigated.

However pressure has been mounting on her to concede defeat so that the party can put up a united front with just three months to go before the provincial election.

On Sunday the party’s executive committee passed a unanimous motion to accept the results of the leadership race.

“The executive looks forward to working with our new leader @fordnation to defeat Kathleen Wynne on June 7th,” the party said in a tweet.

Former Premier Mike Harris also called on Elliott to concede Sunday.

“They (the party executive) are very definitive that Doug Ford won this fair and square,” Harris said ina phone interview Sunday.

He added that while both candidates are to be congratulated for their efforts, “this election is over and it is time for Christine to concede” so that the party can focus on defeating the Liberals.

Elliott’s team has claimed that thousands of PC members were assigned to incorrect ridings and in one instance, the Hamilton riding of Mount Hope was assigned to a riding located hundreds of kilometres away.

"Our scrutineers identified entire towns voting in the wrong riding. In a race this close, largely determined by geography, someone needs to stand up for these members," Elliott said in the statement. "I will stand up for these members and plan to investigate the extent of this discrepancy."

At the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Toronto on Sunday, Ford briefly addressed Elliott’s claims.

“I’m worried about Kathleen Wynne, not Christine Elliott,” he told CP24 while marching in the parade and waving to the crowd.

"I appreciate her (Elliott) thoughts. I look forward to her being part of our team. She’ll play an instrumental role and we want to make sure together we are going to defeat Kathleen Wynne and bring prosperity back to the province."

Responding to the results on Sunday, Wynne said regardless of which candidate was chosen to be the next leader of the Ontario PC Party, the result would have been the same.

“Quite frankly, it actually doesn’t matter which of the candidates was chosen last night because if we look at the platform that they were ostensibly running on, there were billions of dollars of cuts that were coming forward,” Wynne said when asked about the leadership vote at the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation’s annual general meeting.

“We’ve absolutely seen this movie before, whether it was Doug Ford or whether it was Christine Elliott or Tanya Granic Allen or Caroline Mulroney, they all were supporting a platform that would have taken billions of dollars out of public sector workers.”

Wynne’s comments were echoed by Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who spoke to CP24 in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon

“Regardless of who took the helm, the bottom line is we have to stop settling for bad or worse in this province,” she said.

“Ontarians deserve better than Kathleen Wynne and they deserve better than Doug Ford.”