TORONTO -- The Ford government will rely heavily on Television Ontario (TVO) to offer young students all-day learning, CTVNews Toronto has learned, to help make up for the two weeks away from school due to COVID-19.

Sources say regular daytime programming will be scrapped and replaced with TVO produced educational content similar to what the station already offers online.

TVO is funded and overseen by the Ministry of Education.

While the programming would be free, sources say the learning modules would have no bearing on course credits and would not count towards any final grade.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is also expected to unveil online learning options on Friday for other students who are forced to be away from the classroom.

Some school boards have told teachers that the province is looking to launch a website this week with a “single point of access to online learning.”

Two million students in 72 school boards across Ontario are affected by the two-week long closure of 5,000 schools.