

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is set to announce $28.5 billion in funding to build transit in the Greater Toronto Area.

Ford says more details will come Wednesday when Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek lays out the Progressive Conservative government's plans at a news conference.

The premier made the comments during an event in Burlington, Ont., but gave no further details about the timeline for delivery of the projects.

The government has said its priority project in Toronto will be the development of a downtown relief line to ease congestion on city's current subway system.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he will not attend the announcement because the province has not yet indicated to him what it plans to unveil at the event.

The government has promised to upload Toronto's subway system and started negotiations with the city to achieve that goal shortly after taking office last year.