TORONTO -- Ontario's government says its law mandating that gas stations display anti-carbon tax stickers helps the cause of freedom of expression.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is challenging the law as unconstitutional, saying it violates free speech provisions because it constitutes compelled political speech.

The government's statement of defence, which the CCLA has posted on its website, argues that the suit should be dismissed.

It says the CCLA doesn't have standing to bring the challenge because it isn't a gas retailer and therefore isn't affected by the law.

The government also argues that the law "furthers the purposes of freedom of expression" by promoting informed consumer choice and transparency.

The stickers became mandatory shortly before the federal election campaign began.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.