Premier Doug Ford condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “despot” and a “thug” while addressing the legislature on Thursday morning.

“Canada shall never waver in standing against tyranny. Canada shall never waver in defending democracy,” Ford said.

The premier’s remarks follow a long-anticipated Russian invasion of Ukraine. After tanks and troops rolled across the border, the Ukraine government called the attack a “full scale war,” prompting warning sirens to wail and civilians to flee.

“There are certain dates that will be forever printed in our history books, dates that will be forever etched into our memories,” Ford said. “We must pray that Feb. 24th, 2022, isn’t next.”

Ford said the bonds between Canada and Ukraine “run deep” and the country would be starkly different without Ukrainian citizens. “We will be forever tied together,” he said.

The premier joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s condemnation of the attack. Trudeau called on Putin to withdraw military forces and announced sanctions on Russia.