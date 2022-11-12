Food programs in Toronto struggling to stay afloat amid 'astronomically' high demand
An Out of the Cold meal program run out of a church in downtown Toronto may have to temporarily suspend operations as it struggles to keep up with high demand.
The volunteer-run program at Saint Luke’s United Church near Sherbourne and Carlton streets has been offered on Wednesdays and Sundays since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was originally intended to run for five months of the year and serve 7,000 meals. Instead, because of high demand it is currently serving at least 600 meals a week along with providing referrals to essential program and services.
Facing a nearly $30,000 year-end deficit, co-coordinators Rafi Aaron and Rev. Jim Keenan fear they may need to cut back the help they provide or even shut down for a few weeks, if they can’t find a way to make ends meet.
“We’re a lifeline for many people in the community, but it’s a tough go,” Keenan told CP24.com.
The program at Saint Luke’s operates entirely on donations and does not receive any government funding.
Keenan said the church wants to help people in the community who are struggling with food insecurity, but he said they’re not “professional poverty providers” and are finding it harder and harder to meet the need.
It’s a challenge being faced by many food banks and meal programs as inflation pushes the price of food higher and, in turn, creates more demand for community programs.
“We have to decide our next steps. Shutting down is obviously the last thing we would ever do, so we’re asking people for help for the final push to get through to the end of the year,” Keenan said.
Demand for food banks and meal programs has surged since 2019
The Allen Gardens Food Bank also operates out of Saint Luke’s, distributing food to people in need on Thursday and Friday afternoons.
The volunteer-run food bank has been around for 12 years and has managed to keep afloat with the support of the Daily Bread Food Bank and Second Harvest as well as various grants and other non-governmental funding sources.
But like the church’s meal program, the local food bank is also having a hard time keeping up with demand.
“The funding is always inadequate. What we really need is stable funding from the powers that be,” Co-Director Paul Uytenbogaart told CP24.com, noting a large part of the program’s budget is used to purchase supplemental food when the donated items they receive aren’t enough to meet the demand.
Since the pandemic the demand for food banks and meal programs has spiked.
Uytenbogaart said the Allen Gardens Food Bank used to serve 167 clients a day on average in 2019, but in October 444 people came through its doors each day it was open.
“That’s almost 300 per cent more. … We open the doors at 12:30 p.m., but four or five dozen people have been lined up there since 8 a.m.,” he said.
The Allen Gardens Food Bank serves people from all ages and backgrounds, including those who are experiencing homelessness and those who are underhoused.
Rafi Aaron, the co-coordinator of St. Luke's Out of the Cold meal program, loads some prepared meals into a freezer at the downtown east church.
But Uytenbogaart said they have recently seen an influx of refugees, many of whom fled political unrest in Latin and Central America, as well as scores of displaced persons from Ukraine.
Most clients are on some form of social assistance, he noted.
“The funds they are receiving are inadequate for the simplest of lifestyle,” Uytenbogaart said.
“Many (of our clients) don’t have enough money at the end of the month to buy food.”
A recent report by Food Banks Canada found food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high earlier this year.
High inflation, low social assistance rates, skyrocketing food and housing costs were all cited as key factors in the rise.
The annual report, which was released on Oct. 27, found there were nearly 1.5 million visits to food banks in March 2022, which is 15 per cent higher than the number of visits in the same month last year and 35 per cent higher than visits in March 2019 before the pandemic hit. Roughly one third of those food bank clients are children, it found.
Long-time drop-in worker Diana Chan McNally helps some of the city’s most vulnerable unhoused people and those in precarious housing situations who come to nearby All-Saints Church-Community Centre for assistance.
Among other things, the organization serves hot meals to people in the community nine times a week.
She said many who live and stay in this part of the city, which McNally described as the “epicentre of homelessness in Canada,” may not have or even be able to use a kitchen to prepare meals.
While some visit a food banks, others, she said, rely on local programs that offer takeaway meals.
“Meal programs are actually the most accessible, but they’re the least thought about,” she said.
McNally said she’s seen the demand in the community for food and other supports grow “astronomically” since the start of the pandemic, and even more so recently with rising inflation, inadequate social assistance funding, and the city’s shelter system stretched to the brink.
“It’s really hard to keep up. … The situation is worse than ever before. What I’m seeing now is just beyond,” McNally said. “The whole system is just breaking.”
Aaron, of the Saint Luke’s meal program, said he’s never seen so many people outside.
“It’s a chasm. The shelter hotels are closing, there are program cutbacks, rising rent, high inflation, and not enough shelter beds. All of these things are happening at once,” he said.
“If we close, the reverberations will be felt throughout this community. It could be a matter of life or death for people.”
Aaron said the decision they’re faced with – who can or cannot eat – is “gut-wrenching.”
The hope, he said, is that they will find enough money to continue to operate the program uninterrupted through the end of 2022. But the fiscal challenges will likely re-emerge in 2023 should demand remain elevated, he warned.
“We’re always in a desperate situation,” he shared.
“It’s hard to sustain.”
The City of Toronto previously funded a number of Out of the Cold programs, which were delivered by various faith-based groups across the city.
That funding, however, was discontinued following the 2020/2021 winter season and was redirected to providing permanent shelter spaces.
“The city is currently providing safe shelter and wrap around supports, including meals, to approximately 8,200 individuals each night. This represents an increase of 1,600 more people a night than this time last year,” a statement provided to CP24.com notes.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
Montreal
-
Lockdown ends at Laval college after shooting Friday night, mayor to address public
After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night. Police say a suspect remains at large and no description has been given. Three men were injured in a shooting in a nearby park.
-
Montreal firefighters call for suspension of water rescue service
The Montreal firefighters association is calling for the complete suspension of the water rescue service until major corrections are made for the safety of its members.
-
Cyclist hit by a bus in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood
A cyclist was hit by a bus in the early hours of Saturday in the Petite-Patrie neighbourhood of Montreal. The 18-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital.
London
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's how much more you can expect to pay this year
From unpredictable weather to increased cost in farming, Christmas tree farmers have been working double time to ensure no Canadian is left without a tree this season.
-
Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Lockdown ends at Laval college after shooting Friday night, mayor to address public
After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night. Police say a suspect remains at large and no description has been given. Three men were injured in a shooting in a nearby park.
-
Driver extricated from SUV after flipping it off flatbed truck
A driver needed to be extricated from his SUV Friday afternoon after flipping it off the back of a flatbed truck.
Windsor
-
Minimum wage not enough to live off in Windsor-Essex, health unit says
According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, residents of the region need to make $2.65 an hour over Ontario’s minimum wage to be able to afford the necessities.
-
Temperatures drop, chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex
Temperatures have turned after an unseasonably warm week with a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Saturday.
-
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's how much more you can expect to pay this year
From unpredictable weather to increased cost in farming, Christmas tree farmers have been working double time to ensure no Canadian is left without a tree this season.
Barrie
-
SCDSB showcases new turf field ahead of high school football championships
The Simcoe County District School Board showcased their first artificial turf field today for the high school football district championships.
-
Orillia veteran’s forged poppy passion gets Royal Canadian Legion approval
An Orillia man has turned his passion project for forging steel poppies into a method of helping those they’re meant to honour.
-
More children in hospital as shortage of cold and flu medicine continues
As flu season takes off, more children are filling Barrie's emergency department and hospital beds.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contact
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Calgary
-
One dead in Saturday collision on QEII
One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on the QEII highway north of Highway 581 Saturday morning.
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Vancouver
-
Philanthropist donates $3.8M for health unit in DTES where she worked as a nurse in 1950s
Lily Lee's first contribution to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and Chinatown neighbourhoods was as a 21-year-old community nurse in the 1950s when she was fresh out of the University of British Columbia.
-
97-year-old competitive horseshoe player captured emotional moments on camera during Second World War
Bob Curtis has been told he's the oldest competitive horseshoe league player in Canada. The game is part of the way the former Navy photographer keeps himself feeling "great."
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.