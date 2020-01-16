TORONTO -- TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating a string of robberies targeting food delivery people in Toronto's east end.

Investigators say multiple incidents have been reported since last Friday.

They say in each case, it's alleged someone placed an order for a food delivery and a group waited at the specified address.

Police say the group then robbed the delivery person of the food and fled.

They say in some instances, the suspects threatened the delivery person and held up a weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 16, 2020.