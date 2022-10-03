Food delivery driver was violently assaulted during daylight carjacking in Vaughan, police say
Police are making a public appeal for information after a food delivery driver was violently attacked during a carjacking in Vaughan on Sunday evening.
It happened at around 5:15 p.m. near Fairlane Crescent and Starling Boulevard.
Police say that the driver of a 2022 Toyota RAV4 was delivering food to a residence when a suspect approached him in the driveway of the home.
It is alleged that three other suspects then approached the driver from behind and violently attacked him, with the fourth suspect joining in on the assault.
“The suspects took the keys from the victim, along with his personal belongings and stole his vehicle,” police said in a news release issued on Monday morning.
Police said that the suspects in the attack subsequently fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.
Police say that investigators would like to speak with anyone who lives in the area who may have surveillance footage, as well as drivers with dashcam footage who may have been passing by at the time.
