Food delivery driver was violently assaulted during daylight carjacking in Vaughan, police say

A file photo of a food delivery person wears a protective face mask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A file photo of a food delivery person wears a protective face mask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls

Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.

The Oath Keepers' U.S. Capitol riot trial, explained

A trial that started this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the U.S. Justice Department's efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On trial is extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton