

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A combination of foggy conditions and wet weather may make it more difficult for GTA drivers to get to their destination this morning.

A fog advisory is in effect for Hamilton, as well as the regions of York, Peel, Halton and Durham with Environment Canada warning of near zero visibility in some areas.

“Widespread fog is persisting this morning. Visibilities will be frequently reduced to less than 800 metres at times,” the advisory read.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Rainfall and fog warnings with the possibility of freezing rain expected throughout the province. Please use full lighting systems, #SlowDown and drive according to the weather conditions. Check your local weather to stay up to date on current conditions. ^aw pic.twitter.com/lcP3Vyd92u — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 20, 2018

The fog is expected to clear later this morning.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall overnight has created flooding on some roads around Toronto.

Northbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Nesbitt Drive to Moore Avenue due to flooding.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for Toronto as “significant rainfall” continues into Wednsday.

“Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are likely by Tuesday morning. This is below Environment Canada's criterion for rainfall warning when the ground is frozen. However, this rainfall along with snowmelt due to very mild temperatures may result in ponding of water in poorly drained areas,” the special weather statement read.

“Occasional showers are expected Tuesday and Tuesday night along with record-breaking temperatures more typical of April.”

Toronto will see a high of 15 C on Tuesday.

“This wet, record mild spell is attributed to a series of low pressure systems moving along a warm front draped across the lower Great Lakes. A final band of rain is likely along a cold front on Wednesday, bringing the rain to an end,” Environment Canada said.

The national weather agency said multi-day rainfall totals are expected to be in the 20 to 30 millimetre range in some locations.