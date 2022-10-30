Fog advisory in effect in southwestern Ontario

Fog is blanketing parts of southwestern Ontario Sunday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., Environment Canada issued fog advisories for Hamilton and Niagara.

An earlier notice issued for Toronto and parts of northern Ontario has since leen lifted.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas,” the advisories read.

The federal weather agency says the fog is expected to evaporate later Sunday morning.

Environment Canada encourages drivers to turn on their lights and stay behind cars at a safe following distance, if visibility is reduced on the roads.