

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Motorists getting around the GTA are being advised to use extra caution on the roads as a dense fog settles over parts of the region.

A fog advisory is now in effect for a number of areas west of Toronto, Environment Canada said late Sunday.

“Areas of fog will develop near midnight across the region, and will become quite dense at times overnight. Near zero visibility is expected at times overnight into early Monday morning,” the agency said in its advisory. “Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

The advisory includes Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton, but extends as far west as Waterloo Region.

Motorists in those areas should expect patches of near-zero visibility until later Monday morning when the fog is expected to lift, Environment Canada says.