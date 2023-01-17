Fog advisory in effect across GTA, near zero visibility expected in some areas

A fog advisory is in effect for the city of Toronto and the regions of Peel, Halton, Durham and York this afternoon, with “near zero visibility” expected in some areas throughout the evening.

The advisory was put in place by Environment Canada just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Areas of dense fog will persist into the evening,” the advisory says.

“Visibility is expected to improve from west to east tonight. Fog may be slower to dissipate over areas of higher terrain.”

An icy morning commute, and now a foggy evening one. We have near zero visibility in parts of the GTA. Conditions will gradually improve late this evening from west to east, but travel could still be hazardous in some areas.

Travel across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is expected to be hazardous during the evening commute due to reduced visibility, according to the advisory.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

There’s also a chance of rain this evening, continuing through the night until the early morning.

The rest of the day on Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with an afternoon high of 6 degrees.