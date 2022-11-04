Fog advisory continues in Toronto causing limited visibility

A fog advisory continues for Toronto and most of Southern Ontario causing limited visibility for drivers during their morning commute on Friday.

Environment Canada says dense fog is expected to last through the morning before dissipating near noon.

“More fog this morning due to relatively light south winds off the water and warm moist air advecting over that cooler water and over land that chills overnight, cooling it to the point of saturation. Unlike yesterday, the fog should clear mid-morning, with gustier winds and warmer air reabsorbing the moisture as water vapor we can see through," Meterologist Bill Coulter said Friday.

The fog advisory has been in effect since Wednesday with thick fog covering many areas of the city and beyond.

The national weather agency says fog advisories are issued when near zero visibility is expected.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada says on its website.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins is advising GO commuters to give themselves more time to travel today.

“Stubborn fog continues so please use caution. Build in a few extra minutes of time into your commute. Note, buses & trains are operating today as scheduled,” she wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

After the fog is set to dissipate this morning, it’s expected to be a gusty day with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 19 C.