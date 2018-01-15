

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





More messy driving conditions are expected this afternoon in the GTA.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Sunday for Toronto and the southern portions of York and Durham regions. On Monday morning, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, and Oakville were added to the list.

“A widespread area of snow is expected to arrive for the afternoon commute today. Snowfall amounts near (five centimetres) are likely by early Tuesday morning,” the nation weather agency said.

“There is also the possibility of locally higher snowfall amounts up to (10 centimetres) closer to the lakeshore due to enhancement off of Lake Ontario. Roads may quickly become covered and icy. Visibilities are expected to be reduced at times in the snow bands.”

The snow is expected to taper off on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada confirms.

Toronto is expected to see a high of -4 C today.