Flu shot appointments open for Toronto residents

Appointments are now open for Toronto residents to book their free flu vaccinations.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) opened 4,000 new appointments today for anyone aged six months or older to get their flu shot.

The shots will be administered by appointment only starting on Nov. 1 at all six TPH fixed-site immunization clinics.

“Flu activity has already started in Toronto. Cases are expected to increase as the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors. TPH encourages everyone to get their free flu vaccine now to prevent infection and protect Toronto's communities,” TPH said in a news release on Tuesday.

Appointments can be made using the TPH Appointment Booking System.

Identification or a health card are not required for appointments.

TPH says additional appointments will be added weekly in November.

Anyone five years of age or older will also be offered the COVID-19 vaccine at their flu shot appointment.

Toronto residents six months of age and older can also receive their flu vaccine through their primary care provider starting in November.

In addition, residents older than two years of age are eligible to receive their shots at one of more than 700 participating pharmacies.

TPH says between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15 it received reports of 119 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases and one influenza outbreak in a Toronto health-care institution.

“This is higher than the pre-COVID-19 pandemic five-year average (2014/15 to 2018/19) of 14.4 influenza cases (range of five to 23 cases) and 0.4 institutional influenza outbreaks (range of zero to one outbreak) for the same time period,” TPH said.

Typical flu symptoms, which can be similar to COVID-19 and other respiratory infections, include the sudden onset of high fever, chills, sore throat, cough and muscle aches.

Recovering from the flu usually takes seven to 10 days, TPH says.

The groups most vulnerable to severe effects of the flu include adults aged 65 years old and up, individuals with chronic health conditions, those with neurologic or neurodevelopment conditions, residents of nursing homes and chronic care facilities, children six months to five years of age, pregnant individuals and Indigenous Peoples.

Tips for preventing the spread of influenza include cleaning hands often, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands, covering your coughs and sneezes and wearing a mask in indoor public settings or crowded places.