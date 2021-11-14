TORONTO -- A makeshift memorial of flowers, teddy bears, and candles stood Sunday at the site of a tragic car crash in Etobicoke that took the life of a five-year-old girl.

Throughout the day, people dropped by the memorial in the area of Renforth Drive and Centennial Park Gate to pay their respects and remember the young child killed when a white Nissan Versa she was riding slammed into a tree Saturday night.

Police said the girl's mother, a 31-year-old woman, lost control of the Versa and crashed.

The five-year-old was rescued without vital signs and was rushed to a trauma centre, where she later died from her injuries.

Her mother was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear why the woman lost control of the vehicle. The identity of the girl has not been released.

Linda Redgrave told CTV News Toronto Sunday that the mother and daughter were on their way to play with her grandson when the crash occurred.

"It's so surreal," Redgrave said. "My grandkids are trying to process why their friend did not come over last night."

"How can she go on from this? How do you go on from losing a five-year-old? It's unimaginable to me," she added.

It was a deadly night on the roads of Toronto on Saturday. Earlier that evening, a 22-year-old woman died after she lost control of the car she was driving and struck two poles on The Queensway, east of High Street.

The impact of the collision ripped the car in half, police said.

The woman was rushed to a trauma centre, where she was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics also transported a passenger in the car, a 20-year-old man, to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Last night was a very tragic night on the roads of Toronto," Const. Laura Brabant said.

"Our fatal collisions are taken very seriously and they're very complex investigation."

Brabant said investigators will be looking into road conditions and whether alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the two crashes.

"A lot of the vehicles are taken for mechanical inspection as well after the collisions to make sure they were in proper operating fashion prior to the collision, so they're very complex investigations," she said.

"Our investigators rely on witness evidence. That's why we make an appeal to the public if anyone witnessed these collisions or has dashcam footage."

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to the two incidents to contact Traffic Services at 418-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

- with files from CTV Toronto's Jon Woodward