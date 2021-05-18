TORONTO -- Flowers and more than a dozen stuffed animals have been piled in front of the Vaughan home where two children were struck and killed in their driveway over the weekend.

Over the past two days, neighbours and residents of the community have stopped by the Athabasca Drive home to contribute to the growing memorial for the two children, ages 10 and four, who were killed on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the quiet, residential street, located near Dufferin Street north of Teston Road, at around noon on Sunday.

Police said the two siblings were playing in the driveway of their home along with a neighbour, who was fixing a bike, when the three were struck by a black Mercedes sedan.

The four-year-old boy was pronounced dead shortly after the crash and his 10-year-old sister died in hospital on Monday.

The neighbour was also taken to hospital but police said he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 16-year-old Richmond Hill resident, was arrested following the collision, police said.

He was initially charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm but the charges were subsequently upgraded to dangerous driving causing death after the children succumbed to their injuries.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, also faces one count of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Police have not released the names of the two children killed in the collision.

One neighbour told CTV News Toronto on Monday that the family moved to the neighbourhood during the pandemic. She described the four-year-old boy as a “delightful child.”

"He would talk to us through the fence,” she said. “We have a five-year-old grandson and we talked about when the pandemic was over, they were going to get to play together.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage of the deadly crash to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.