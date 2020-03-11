TORONTO -- One floor of a large office tower at 25 York Street was thoroughly disinfected after an employee who works in the building tested positive for novel coronavirus, the landlord told CP24.

Landlord Menkes spokesperson Jamie Okorofsky said they were made aware that an employee of a tenant in the building was diagnosed with COVID-19 and then called Toronto Public Health.

“As soon as we were made aware of the situation, Public Health was notified and we immediately sanitized the impacted floor and all common areas including elevators and washrooms,” Menkes spokesperson Jamie Okorofsky said. “The process is now complete and the building is open.”

Telus spokesperson Steve Beisswanger told CP24 that the affected floor and employee are not connected to Telus, which occupies a large swath of the building, but they were told by the landlord, Menkes, that the floor was quarantined until March 20.

Menkes told CP24 there is no isolation of any floor of the building underway, but that if individual tenants wish to stay away from a floor for a period of time that is their choice.

“The building is fully operational – whether our tenants chose to return to work is entirely up to them,” Okorofsky said.

She did not say which floor of the building was cleaned, citing privacy concerns.

It is not clear which tenant of the building has been impacted by the infection, or what has happened to the employees who work on the impacted floor.

PC Financial, another tenant of the building, told CP24 the floor and affected employee was not in any way connected to them.

Ontario has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five patients who have made full recoveries.

Concerns about possible infection have forced temporary closures and disinfections of various buildings in the GTA over the past two weeks, including an RBC office tower in Mississauga, an accounting office in Toronto’s financial district, an elementary school in Toronto’s Rosedale area, a Scarborough condo tower and a North York technical college campus.