

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Much of downtown Bolton remains “severely flooded,” one day after rising waters from the Humber River prompted numerous evacuations, Ontario Provincial Police say.

On Friday night, police told CP24 that more than 1.5 metres of water was pooling on some roadways after the Humber River overflowed its banks near King and Queen streets following several days of mild temperatures and steady rain.

The flooding is believed to be a result of multiple ice jams that have developed along the Humber River in Bolton.

Heavy equipment was brought in to break up some of those ice jams overnight and was still in use on Saturday morning.

“We have experts coming in with equipment to see what we can do to break down the ice flows so we can get this water moving and out of Bolton before there is any more flooding and damage that happens,” Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson told CP24 on Friday night.

OPP say that some residents have been told to leave their homes as a result of the flooding, though they have not provided an estimate on how many.

Reports from the scene indicate that numerous homes and at least one apartment building had been evacuated as of late Friday night.

One resident who spoke with CP24 on Saturday morning said that her home has gotten some water in the basement but is uphill from the bulk of the flooding and has mostly been spared.

“It is a little scary for people who live down the road and now everything is frozen, it’s like an ice rink down the street. I wouldn’t want to be them,” she said.

A temporary evacuation centre for displaced residents has been set up at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness and is expected to remain opens as long as parts of the community remain under an evacuation order.

In a message posted to Twitter early Saturday morning, OPP confirmed that much of downtown Bolton is still “severely flooded” and that “residents are still being evacuated.”

They are warning people to avoid the area if possible.

Officials with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority are currently on scene, as are Ontario Provincial Police and firefighters.

King Street is closed from David Street to Evans Ridge Road due to the flooding.