Flood warning in effect in Toronto as heavy rain showers southern Ontario
A flood warning is in effect for Toronto Monday as heavy rain showers the province.
As of 2:30 p.m., Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued the warning to local school boards, emergency services, and municipalities.
“TRCA watersheds have already received a range of 30-60mm of rain over the past 18 hours,” the TRCA said in a statement Monday.
The conservation authority says water levels on the Lower Don River are “at or near” the Don Valley Parkway and Bayview Avenue Extension due to the torrential downpour.
Water levels are also steadily rising near transportation corridors by the GO Richmond Hill Line, and other nearby, low-lying roadways along the Don.
All lanes at southbound Bayview Avenue at River Street are currently blocked due to road flooding, according to the city, and westbound Lake Shore Boulevard near Rees Street is reduced to one lane.
“Risk of flooding is in areas adjacent to TRCA watercourses, particularly in the Lower Down River watershed and the water levels in some of TRA’s watercourses are rising steadily and (have or have yet to) peak in all of TRCA’s watersheds,” the statement reads.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for various areas across southern Ontario, forecasting 30 to 50 millimetres of rain with higher amounts possible.
The damp weather is expected to taper off on Monday afternoon with the heaviest rainfall anticipated in the morning.
TRCA’s shorelines, rivers, and streams within the Greater Toronto Area should be considered “dangerous” due the rapid flows and rising water levels.
The City reminds residents to call 311 to report any flooding, from roadways to basements, with water crews available at all hours of the day to respond to these calls.
“If you are in an area experiencing flooding, get to higher ground immediately if safe to do so or shelter in place if you are above a ground level floor,” the TRCA said.
The conservation authority urges locals to stay away from rivers and streams at this time, and to be prepared to change commutes as transportation could be impacted.
The flood warning will be in effect through Monday, with Environment Canada’s special weather statement expected to end Monday afternoon.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
No concerns raised at time of Beijing-linked donation: former Trudeau Foundation head
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation head Morris Rosenberg says concerns were never raised to him about a large donation to the charity from two Chinese businessmen connected to Beijing.
'It's not over': How the weather forecast will affect wildfires, firefighting efforts in Canada
Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for parts of Canada could offer some relief for residents and firefighters working tirelessly to extinguish the flames from raging forest fires, an expert says, while warning that the fire season is not over yet.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
'We lost too many children': Ukrainian heart doctor says admission to NATO is urgent
A Ukrainian doctor who was forced to treat open-heart surgery patients in a bomb shelter last year says he's grateful for the assistance his country has received from Canada.
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
Permanent refuge for Ukrainians who fled to Canada could be politically fraught
Stakeholders and experts say it may be time to offer more-permanent status to Ukrainians who fled to Canada from the Russian invasion, but Canada will need to consult carefully with the Ukrainian government first.
Montreal
-
Once a symbol of the renoviction war, Manoir Lafontaine on track to become affordable housing
The Quebec government is contributing $16.8 million to help convert Manoir Lafontaine into affordable housing, adding to the $5.9 million already granted by the City of Montreal. The 93-unit apartment building in the Plateau was purchased earlier this year by Interloge, a nonprofit specializing in affordable housing.
-
Man stabbed in east-end Montreal alley, one suspect arrested
One suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Montreal’s east side. Police received a 911 call at around 11:45 a.m. reporting a 63-year-old man was injured in an alleyway off d’Orleans Ave. and Ontario St. in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
Many Quebec fire evacuees being allowed to return home as situation improves: premier
Thousands of Quebecers who were forced by out-of-control wildfires to evacuate their towns were starting to return home on Monday, as a contingent of more than 1,200 firefighters continued to make headway in the battle to contain the blazes.
London
-
Two London men charged, dozens rescued in labour trafficking investigation
Thirty-one people, all adults, have been rescued in London, Ont. as part of a labour trafficking investigation.
-
Casting call: Extras needed for movie being partially filmed in London, Ont.
Little is known about the movie 'You Got to Believe' that is set to begin filming Wednesday.
-
19 year old caught driving 171 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone: Grey Bruce OPP
A 19-year-old driver from Wasaga Beach will be without a licence for a month after OPP stopped them allegedly travelling 171 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Group wants GRT to allow dogs on buses and trains
A group in Kitchener-Waterloo is hoping to get four-legged friends access to public transit.
-
'Buddy, just come home': Family of missing man makes plea for information one month after disappearance
It's been a month since Nathan, a former Region of Waterloo man who has Down syndrome, went missing in Toronto.
-
Strawberry season off to a good start thanks to recent rain relief
Local farmers are rejoicing as rain hits Waterloo region after a stretch of dry conditions, including at Herrle's Country Farm Market, where strawberry season has just begun.
Northern Ontario
-
Rain lowers northern Ont. fire danger, storms pose new hazard
With the much-needed rain northern Ontario received this weekend, the number of active wildfires continues to grow as a new hazard emerges. Here’s what you need to know.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
U.S. man arrested for impaired driving at Canadian border in the Sault
Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were called to the U.S.-Canada border to deal with a suspected drunk driver from Michigan early Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Mayor, some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says a motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to introduce a limit of three containers of garbage for households every two weeks, instead of the proposed 'bag tag' system.
-
Innocent bystanders injured in ByWard Market shooting, police say
Four men were injured in a shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning. Police say investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigation
Two Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.
Windsor
-
Student dead set on unique and spooky ride to prom
You’d expect some students to arrive to prom in a limo — but Huxley Cebula recently rose from the dead to shock her classmates
-
'They changed the route': Fatal accident leads to $7M in lawsuits against organizers of RetroFest, driver, police and municipality
Two Windsor lawyers have launched civil action as a result of a double-fatal accident during a classic car cruise last summer.
-
Cascades Casino cybersecurity attack may have breached personal employee information
Current and former employees of Cascades Casino in Chatham are being warned their personal information may have been breached following a recent cybersecurity attack that shut down the casino for several weeks.
Barrie
-
'Intentional fire' at Barrie building results in arson charge
One man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
-
4 suspects accused of damaging property, door knocking during night in Essa Township
Police want residents in an Essa Township subdivision to check their home surveillance footage for four suspects accused of damaging property and banging on doors during the night.
-
Heavy rainfall predicted for Simcoe County, Muskoka: Here's how long it will last
After weeks of tinder-dry conditions sparking fire bans across much of Simcoe County and all of Muskoka, the clouds have finally opened to offer some much-needed rain relief.
Atlantic
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
-
N.S. man charged with abduction after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man with abduction after an incident last week resulted in an Amber Alert being issued in Quebec.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters use choppers, walkers to stamp out wildfire hot spots
Nova Scotia firefighters are combing the charred woodlands of southwestern Nova Scotia for hot spots using a combination of infrared detectors in the air and blackened, steel-toed boots on the ground.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach
The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
-
Missing Calgary teen last seen downtown in May
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenager missing since last month.
-
Silver Springs sinkhole repairs: Community association, pool without water
A spokesperson for the City of Calgary says repairs of a large sinkhole that opened up in the community of Silver Springs last week are under way, but have left the community association without water.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa
The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis in Indigenous communities.
-
Search warrant execution closes Manitoba highway: RCMP
A Manitoba highway was briefly closed Saturday afternoon as RCMP executed a search warrant related to a firearm incident the day before.
-
MMF unveils housing complex in St. Boniface
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) unveiled a new six-unit, multi-family housing complex in St. Boniface on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Person suspected of Sunday Delta shooting at large: police
A person was shot inside a North Delta home Sunday night, police say.
-
Man suspected of arson in Surrey at large: RCMP
One week after police say a fire was intentionally set outside a business in Surrey, they’re seeking the public’s help identifying the arson suspect.
-
Woman attacked by cougar while mountain biking on Sunshine Coast: BCCOS
A cougar attack on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast over the weekend has conservation officials warning people to avoid a popular trail network.
Edmonton
-
Lawyer for former minister Tyler Shandro says law society has no jurisdiction
Tyler Shandro's lawyer says the Law Society of Alberta doesn't have the jurisdiction to address several complaints about the former provincial cabinet minister.
-
Edson, portions of Yellowhead County likely to remain evacuated past Wednesday: officials
Edson and many Yellowhead County residents will not be able to return home on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.
-
Sinkhole near Edmonton Cemetery gobbles up car
A Chevy Spark was nearly swallowed up by a sinkhole in downtown Edmonton on Sunday.