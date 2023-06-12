Flood warning in effect in Toronto as heavy rain showers southern Ontario

A flood warning is in effect for Toronto Monday as heavy rain showers the province.

As of 2:30 p.m., Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued the warning to local school boards, emergency services, and municipalities.

“TRCA watersheds have already received a range of 30-60mm of rain over the past 18 hours,” the TRCA said in a statement Monday.

The conservation authority says water levels on the Lower Don River are “at or near” the Don Valley Parkway and Bayview Avenue Extension due to the torrential downpour.

Water levels are also steadily rising near transportation corridors by the GO Richmond Hill Line, and other nearby, low-lying roadways along the Don.

All lanes at southbound Bayview Avenue at River Street are currently blocked due to road flooding, according to the city, and westbound Lake Shore Boulevard near Rees Street is reduced to one lane.

“Risk of flooding is in areas adjacent to TRCA watercourses, particularly in the Lower Down River watershed and the water levels in some of TRA’s watercourses are rising steadily and (have or have yet to) peak in all of TRCA’s watersheds,” the statement reads.

🌧️A special weather statement has been issued for portions of southern and central Ontario. Rain is expected tonight, ending Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected with locally higher amounts possible.🌧️



Alerts👉https://t.co/D6gycvufhS#ONwx #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/4FeJ5VqC48 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 11, 2023

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for various areas across southern Ontario, forecasting 30 to 50 millimetres of rain with higher amounts possible.

The damp weather is expected to taper off on Monday afternoon with the heaviest rainfall anticipated in the morning.

TRCA’s shorelines, rivers, and streams within the Greater Toronto Area should be considered “dangerous” due the rapid flows and rising water levels.

The City reminds residents to call 311 to report any flooding, from roadways to basements, with water crews available at all hours of the day to respond to these calls.

Call 311 to report basement flooding and flooding in the roadway. Toronto Water crews are available 24/7 to respond to flooding calls. Learn more about basement flooding protection at https://t.co/ZrIMqioOe5.@311Toronto pic.twitter.com/FV9MUqbs2m — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 12, 2023

“If you are in an area experiencing flooding, get to higher ground immediately if safe to do so or shelter in place if you are above a ground level floor,” the TRCA said.

The conservation authority urges locals to stay away from rivers and streams at this time, and to be prepared to change commutes as transportation could be impacted.

The flood warning will be in effect through Monday, with Environment Canada’s special weather statement expected to end Monday afternoon.