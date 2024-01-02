Float crafted by Toronto veterans wins international award in 135th annual Rose Parade

A group of Toronto veterans have taken home the international award for their float in the 135th Rose Parade.

The Rose Parade's International Award was given to ‘Sounds of Success,’ a float entered by the Toronto branch of ‘Coding for Veterans,’ a U.S.-based organization that equips veterans with technology and coding skills.

“After months of work and 32,000 roses, the Coding for Veterans entry in the Rose Parade won the International Award. We're thrilled to have represented Canada and veterans in this iconic event,” the organization said on social media Tuesday.

‘Sounds of Success’ was the first Canadian float to take part in the Rose Parade in 35 years, according to a release issued by the group.

'Sounds of Success' can be seen above. (Coding for veterans)

Taking place annually on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California, the Rose Parade is attended by up to one million spectators and watched live on television by more than 70 million viewers.

Three judges were tasked with evaluating the floats, measuring each on its design, floral craftsmanship, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, dramatic impact, and more.

Coding for Veterans Executive Director Jeff Musson said it was “an honour to take part in the iconic event.”

“And to be singled out amongst the outstanding Rose Parade floats is an added bonus.”