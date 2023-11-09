Flights disrupted in section of Terminal 1 at Pearson airport after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'

Thousands of passengers have been grounded at Toronto Pearson International airport this morning after officials say airline staff accidentally led arriving passengers through the wrong door.

“A ground handler contracted by one of the airlines directed passengers arriving from a flight to the wrong area of the airport,” Sean Davidson, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“These passengers are now mixed with passengers who are heading to the U.S. so while there is no imminent security threat here at the airport, U.S. customs now needs to do some work to figure out exactly who has been screened and who hasn’t and unfortunately that just takes a bit of time.”

The incident is disrupting flights in the Terminal 1 transborder area, the airport confirmed.

Images sent to CP24 show hundreds of passengers waiting in the terminal, along with airline staff, police, and members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP).

Passenger Michael Kuluva, who is waiting to board a flight to Miami, told CP24 on Thursday morning that the area has been in lockdown since about 7:30 a.m.

“We don’t know a lot about it,” Kuluva said.

“Customs is here, the police is here. No one is able to move in or out. No flights are in or out either.”

Pearson said USCBP is working with airlines to determine which flights can begin to board.

“Thousands of passengers were affected this morning. We are working on a timeline to have it fixed. We are of course working with U.S. customs, who are leading this, of course the airlines, and our staff are working as fast as possible to resolve this situation to get passengers on their way,” Davidson said.

“We understand when you come to the airport in the morning and you need to get somewhere, we want to make that happen and this situation is something that we are dealing with as quickly as possible.”

He said passengers impacted by the delay will need to speak to their individual airlines for next steps but said staff at Pearson are there to assist as well.

“We empathize with any passengers this morning that were delayed as a result of this issue,” Davidson added.

In an update at around 9:45 a.m., the airport said that staff are beginning to resume screening and normal operations with "heightened security."

We are beginning to resume screening and normal operations with heightened security. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 9, 2023

The airport confirmed that operations in the domestic and international areas of Terminal 1 are unaffected as well as all zones in Terminal 3.