Flight attendant from Pakistan goes missing in Toronto

A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto on Friday, according to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“One of our crew Mr. Ijaz Shah who operated as operating crew on PK781 of 14Oct went missing after the flight,” Abdullah H. Khan, PIA general manager of corporate communications, told CTV News Toronto.

The PIA flight from Islamabad landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday at 4 p.m.

Khan said the missing flight attendant has been reported to Canadian Border Control Authorities.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the government agency but has not received a response.