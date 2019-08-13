

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A five-year-old child has been seriously injured after an explosion in a residential area in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Aerial footage from the scene showed severe damage to the back of a home. Peel Regional Police Const. Iryna Yashnyk said that the wall partially collapsed.

The injured child was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. Peel paramedics said three adults were also “in moderate condition with burns.”

The scene is under control, police said.

"The houses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution, otherwise the area is unaffected," Yashnyk said.

A fire inspector is on the way to the scene to assess the structural damage of the home.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.