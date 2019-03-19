

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say that a five-year-old girl, who was taken from her school in Markham on Tuesday afternoon, has been found safe.

Officers were called to Armadale Public School on Coppard Avenue, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue, around 2 p.m. after school staff reported that a student was abducted from her classroom by her father.

The father is not supposed to have access to the child, police said, and an Amber Alert was put into effect around 5 p.m.

Investigators said that the pair were seen getting into a minivan taxi outside of the school. Police later said the taxi took the father and daughter to New Delhi Drive, an area three kilometres east of the school.

“We have spoken to the cab driver that picked up the child along with the father,” said York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle. “My understanding is that the two were in the vehicle, in the cab, and were dropped off in that location. The individuals left in a separate vehicle.”

The girl was found safely around 6 p.m. Police then cancelled the Amber Alert and said the child was “in good health.”

“An individual saw their photos and believed that he saw them in a business and contacted police right away,” Nicolle said. “We are very, very relieved to find out that she was safe.”

The father, who has been identified by investigators as 25-year-old Soloman Jaffri, has been taken into custody. No charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

Nicolle said the school was not aware that the father was not allowed to have access to the child.

“At the point that the father had signed her out, there was no information that the school was aware of that the father was not to have contact with her.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.