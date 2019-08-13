Five-year-old child seriously injured in Brampton home explosion
Police say that an explosion damaged a home in Brampton on Aug. 13, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:19PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:34PM EDT
A five-year-old child has been seriously injured after an explosion in a residential area in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard.
Aerial footage from the scene showed severe damage to the back of a home. Peel Regional Police Const. Iryna Yashnyk said that the wall partially collapsed.
The injured child was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. Two others sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The scene is under control, police said.
"The houses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution, otherwise the area is unaffected," Yashnyk said.
A fire inspector is on the way to the scene to assess the structural damage of the home.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.