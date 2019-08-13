

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A five-year-old child has been seriously injured after an explosion in a residential area in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Aerial footage from the scene showed severe damage to the back of a home. Peel Regional Police Const. Iryna Yashnyk said that the wall partially collapsed.

The injured child was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. Two others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The scene is under control, police said.

"The houses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution, otherwise the area is unaffected," Yashnyk said.

A fire inspector is on the way to the scene to assess the structural damage of the home.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.