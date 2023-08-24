Five teenagers charged following two separate armed carjackings in Mississauga
Five teenage boys have been arrested following two separate armed carjackings in Mississauga this month.
Peel police say the first carjacking occurred on Aug. 15 shortly after 6 p.m.
“The victim was parked in her vehicle, a 2022 Honda Civic, outside a City of Mississauga apartment complex when four suspects approached her with their identity disguised and who had an edged weapon,” police said in a press release.
“While the suspects demanded the vehicle, the victim was forcibly removed, and the suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle.”
Following an investigation, police located and arrested two suspects on Wednesday.
Both are 17-year-old boys from Mississauga, according to police. They’ve each been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
Police made no mention of the other two suspects in the release, and it’s unclear if they remain at-large.
The second carjacking allegedly occurred on Wednesday at approximately 11:45 p.m. It is reported that the victim, a food delivery driver, was sitting in his vehicle, a 2023 Nissan Rogue, outside an apartment complex, when police say three suspects approached him with their identities disguised.
Each suspect was reportedly carrying an “edged weapon,” when together they made a demand for the victim’s vehicle. According to police, the victim was soon removed from the car, and the suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle.
Investigators quickly located the vehicle through the coordination of a high-risk traffic stop. The three suspects, as well as three sharp weapons, were taken into custody.
Two 17-year-olds and a 14-year old male youth, all from Mississauga, have been charged with robbery and disguise with intent. The 14-year-old has also been charged with breaching two separate release orders.
All five youths arrested in connection with the two alleged carjackings were held for bail hearings. None of them can be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from Jordan Fleguel.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials shared in an update Thursday.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
Canadian regulator outlines implementation timeline for contentious online news law
Canada's telecommunications regulator has unveiled its timeline and plans for implementing the federal government's contentious Online News Act, revealing that bargaining over compensation is set to be more than a year away.
Montreal
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
-
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness
A Montreal-area company has come up with a novel — if extreme — way to boost employee happiness: buying them a private island.
London
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault
On August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. Owen Sound police have released photos and suspect descriptions of those involved.
-
Road closed following west end collision
Emergency responders attended a serious collision at the corner of Southdale Road and Wickerson Road.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Ottawa police shut down store selling illegal magic mushrooms in Centretown
Ottawa police say officers shut down a dispensary selling magic mushrooms in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. Two people are facing charges.
-
Porter Airlines launching direct service between Ottawa and two Florida destinations this fall
Travellers will be able to escape the cold winter days on direct flights from Ottawa to two destinations in Florida starting in November.
Windsor
-
Tentative deal reached again for Windsor Salt workers
Another tentative deal has been reached for Windsor Salt employees, according to a social media post by the union.
-
Sandbags available for Lakeshore residents impacted by flooding
Filled sandbags are available for Lakeshore residents who have been impacted by, or at risk of, flooding.
-
Flooding reported in multiple areas following storm in Essex County
Multiple areas of Essex County are waterlogged after the region was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night.
Barrie
-
Child seriously injured after car strikes pedestrians in Orillia
A child struck by a vehicle that hit pedestrians near the hospital in Orillia is being airlifted by air ambulance Ornge to SickKids in Toronto, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for Owen Sound man violently attacked outside his restaurant
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Owen Sound Wednesday night to support a beloved restaurant owner who was left clinging to life after a brutal attack last week.
-
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Fatal 2020 collision fault of driver of stolen vehicle: ASIRT
An Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) issued a report Thursday on a February, 2020, vehicle chase that resulted in the death of a man and serious injuries to a woman who was struck by a stolen vehicle.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
-
Tornado warning downgraded in Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued for part of central Manitoba on Thursday.
-
School division bans protesters after meeting disrupted
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) has banned a group of people from all future school board meetings following a major board meeting disruption in June.
Vancouver
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
-
West Kelowna fire chief thanks residents for support after inadvertent underwear appeal
When West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund brought up his underwear during a news conference this week, it was intended as an expression of solidarity, not an appeal for help.
-
'Great news:' Kelowna, B.C., evacuees can soon return home, fire chief says
Kelowna, B.C. fire chief Travis Whiting's voice broke as he shared the news that all evacuated residents of the city will be allowed to return by the end of day Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer parents unhappy about new public school supplies fee
Parents of some children at Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) are being asked to pay an extra fee this school year.
-
Marmot Basin's new 'Knob' chair lift on track to open this season; old chairs up for sale
A new Knob chair will take Marmot Basin skiers and snowboarders higher than ever before when it opens this season in Jasper National Park.
-
Oilers re-sign defenceman Evan Bouchard to two-year contract
The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenceman Evan Bouchard on a two-year contract worth US$3.9 million annually, the team announced Thursday.