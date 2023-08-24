Five teenagers charged following two separate armed carjackings in Mississauga

Five teenage boys have been arrested following two separate armed carjackings in Mississauga this month.

Peel police say the first carjacking occurred on Aug. 15 shortly after 6 p.m.

“The victim was parked in her vehicle, a 2022 Honda Civic, outside a City of Mississauga apartment complex when four suspects approached her with their identity disguised and who had an edged weapon,” police said in a press release.

“While the suspects demanded the vehicle, the victim was forcibly removed, and the suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle.”

Following an investigation, police located and arrested two suspects on Wednesday.

Both are 17-year-old boys from Mississauga, according to police. They’ve each been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

Police made no mention of the other two suspects in the release, and it’s unclear if they remain at-large.

The second carjacking allegedly occurred on Wednesday at approximately 11:45 p.m. It is reported that the victim, a food delivery driver, was sitting in his vehicle, a 2023 Nissan Rogue, outside an apartment complex, when police say three suspects approached him with their identities disguised.

Each suspect was reportedly carrying an “edged weapon,” when together they made a demand for the victim’s vehicle. According to police, the victim was soon removed from the car, and the suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Investigators quickly located the vehicle through the coordination of a high-risk traffic stop. The three suspects, as well as three sharp weapons, were taken into custody.

Two 17-year-olds and a 14-year old male youth, all from Mississauga, have been charged with robbery and disguise with intent. The 14-year-old has also been charged with breaching two separate release orders.

All five youths arrested in connection with the two alleged carjackings were held for bail hearings. None of them can be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Jordan Fleguel.