Two people pulled from the lake at Woodbine Beach have been rushed to hospital and one is in life-threatening condition, police confirm.

Toronto police’s marine unit responded to the area, near Ashbridges Bay, at around 2:30 p.m. after lifeguards alerted them to three people “in distress” in the water.

Two people, a male and female, were eventually rescued from the lake.

Emergency crews then began a search for a third person who was reportedly missing in the water, but an investigation later determined that all victims had “been accounted for.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a total of five people needed to be rescued from the water.

The search and rescue effort, which involved a number of police boats and divers, was called off about two hours later.

“I think there might have been some confusion,” Toronto police media officer Gary Long told CP24 via phone. “People at the scene who were doing the investigating and the searching advised that everyone was accounted for.”

One of the two victims was rushed to hospital in life-threatening. The condition of the second victim is not yet known.

Police could not confirm their ages.

“I don’t know the circumstances as to why it happened. We had reports that they were swimming, that they slipped. I haven’t seen or heard of a boat in the area,” Long said. “At this point, we just don’t know.”

At the height of the incident, ten fire crews and one fire boat were on along with multiple paramedics.

The coast guard was also called in to assist in the search efforts.

Pegg said called the operation “very, very challenging” for first-responders.

“They’re challenging in any condition, but it is breezy today, you can see the waves. These are really, really tough operations. They’re physically demanding… They’re difficult on the rescuers,” he said. “Everyone is working so hard.”

Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper showed Toronto police marine unit boats and search and rescue dive teams combing through the water near a rocky part of the shore.

